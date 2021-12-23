Nordic skiing
Dec. 21
Craftsbury Outdoor Center freestyle race
U32 dominated the boys 4k event and the girls placed second by one two points Tuesday.
For the boys, U32 had six finishers in the top 10, with a pair of Beards (Beard Carson and Beard Austin) finishing first and second.
PA’s top boys were Zander Waskuch in 14th, Jason Wang (34th), Tristin Williams (39th) and Eric Grover (42nd).
Harwood won the girls’ team event, with two-time state champion Ava Thurston leading all skiers.
PA’s top finishers were Gabbie Schaffer in 9th, Phoenix Masten (14th) and Anna Isselhardt (16th).
Dec. 15
Craftsbury Outdoor Center freestyle race
It may have been more like mountain biking weather for the first Nordic race of the season, but coach Isselhardt reported there was about two kilometers of excellent snow at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, enough for varsity skiers to take two laps.
In the girls’ race, Burlington nabbed four top-10 finishes for the team win, with the Seahorses’ Gillian Fairfax finishing first overall.
PA’s top girls were Anna Isselhardt in 15th and Gabbie Schaffer in 17th.
For the boys, host Craftsbury had the top finisher in Cormac Leahy, as well as three teammates in the top 10 to claim team gold.
PA’s top boys were Zander Waskuch in 17th, Jason Wang (30th), Tristin Williams (36th) and Eric Grover (37th).
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 21
PA 54, Stowe 25
Peoples hosted sister school Stowe and doubled the Raiders’ score.
Shelby Wells scored more than the entire Stowe squad, dropping 26 points.
Emma Courtemanche added nine for PA, which proved adept at taking the ball away or keeping it after shots — Shelby Wells had six steals and Mychaela Watson grabbed seven rebounds.
Stowe’s leading scorer was Parker Reeves, with 16 against the tenacious PA D.
Dec. 16
PA 41, Danville 29
Shelby Wells led all scorers with 15 points for the Wolves, while her teammate Josie Simone had nine, as PA beat Danville at home.
Colleen Flinn was Danville’s leading scorer, with 14.
