The PA boys’ bats were busy the past week, as the defending Division 3 champion baseballers went 3-1, shutting out everyone they beat. Here’s how Peoples teams fared last week.
Baseball
May 3
PA 6, BFA-Fairfax 0
Defending champs Peoples pitched its third shutout of the season behind 18 aces thrown by winning pitcher Ben Alekson, who let up three hits but no runs.
Jack Lund (2-for-3), Cam Strong (2-for-4) and Augie Leven (3-for-4) led the Wolves on offense.
May 2
Hazen 12, PA 7
Hazen had half of its offensive output — six runs — in the fourth inning to overcome Peoples.
Tyson was Hazen’s leading hitter going 3-for-5 with three runs and a double.
April 30
PA 11, Richford 0
Five Wolves had hot bats as PA scorched Richford at home.
Making contact for PA were Alex Lanpher (3-for-3), Brandon Allen (2 RBI), Jack Lund, (2-for-2), Ben Alekson (2-for-2) and Augie Leven (2-for-3).
Chandler Follensbee pitched 3.2 innings for the win, fanning 9 while allowing one hit.
April 29
PA 10, Montpelier 0
Starting pitcher Ben Alekson had as many hits for the Wolves as he allowed the Solons, as PA blanked Montpelier in Morrisville.
Alekson struck out 10 and allowed only two hits over six innings to secure his win and shutout. Also providing offense for Peoples were Chandler Follensbee (1-for-2) and Jack Lund (1-for-1).
Softball
April 28
Thetford 12, PA 4
