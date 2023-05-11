After April and May showers dampened local sports matchups, the skies cleared last week in time for teams to play ball. Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Baseball
May 9
PA 35, Williamstown 9
No, that’s not a typo. In something resembling a football blowout box score, PA scored an astounding 35 runs against a Williamstown squad just waiting for the umps to invoke the mercy rule.
Camden Strong pitched a perfect game in his three innings on the mound, fanning 6. But defense wasn’t exactly the name of the game Tuesday, and the pitcher was also strong at the plate, going 3-3 with 2 RBIs.
Wolves regular ace Ben Alekson was even more dominant as a batter, hitting for the cycle (5-for-5, 2B, 3B, HR, 3 RBIs). Also adding firepower for the Wolves were Jack Lund (3-for-5), Zach Peterman (3-for-3, RBI) and Gavin Lund (3-for-4, 2 RBIs).
Softball
May 6
Craftsbury 15, PA 2
Craftsbury hosted and bested the Wolves after a week of rain created an unforced early season break.
Boys’ tennis
May 9
Stowe/PA 5, St. Johnsbury 2
Stowe took advantage of fair weather, playing its fourth contest in a week and keeping its undefeated season chugging along.
The Hilltoppers took the top two singles matches, but the Raiders won the rest, although the wins were hard-earned, needing three sets to finish in a couple of instances.
Winning for Stowe in singles were TJ Guffey over Jorge Trade 2-6, 6-3, 11-9; Max Biedermann over Fernando Gutterez 8-6; and Parker Guffey over Nick Wright 6-1, 6-4.
Stowe’s doubles team of Woody Reichelt and JP Marhefka beat Andres Burill and Riku Momozauva 7-6, 6-3; while Leo Jercinovic and Carter MacDonald beat Andres Corila and Tiago Chang 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Winning for St. J were Luis Guzman over Bo Graves 6-0, 6-4; and Augustin Gil Tricio over Ben Nissenbaum 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.
Stowe is now 6-0.
May 8
Stowe/PA 6, CVU 1
Stowe dropped one singles match in a win over big school CVU.
In singles, Bo Graves beat Ziggy Babott 6-4, 6-4; TJ Guffey Nolan Sandage 6-0, 6-4; Max Biedermann beat Silas Cohan 6-0, 6-2; and Parker Guffey beat Kyle Kriger 6-4, 6-2.
In dubs action, Woody Reichelt and JP Marhefka beat Fernando Fejern and Jacob Graham 6-4, 7-6; and Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic beat Dash Tota and Zach Vincent 6-2, 6-1.
CVU’s line point came in the three-set second singles match, as Oscar Andersson beat Ben Nissenbaum 6-4, 6-7, 10-6.
May 4
Stowe/PA 4, Burlington 3
Stowe ceded the top two singles matches to the Seahorses, but won on the strength of its bench, particularly a three-set marathon by Parker Guffey, who topped Nevin Morton 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.
TJ Guffey took the other singles match over Auggie Reinhart, 7-5, 6-2. And Stowe won both doubles matches to solidify the win.
JP Marhefka and Woody Reichelt beat Isaac Dunkiel and Quinn Moore 7-5, 6-2; and Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic beat Oscar Crainich and Ty Larson 6-4, 6-7, 10-6.
Winning for Burlington in singles were Hugo Crinich over Bo Graves 6-3, 6-4; Will Downey over Ben Nissenbaum 6-2, 0-6, 10-5; and Khiem Nguyen over Max Biedermann 6-4, 6-3.
Girls’ tennis
May 8
CVU 4, Stowe/PA 3
The two-time defending champs experienced a rare loss to CVU.
May 5
Stowe/PA 6, South Burlington 1
The Raiders dropped one match to their main rival in recent years, but otherwise dominated.
In singles for Stowe, Julia Biedermann beat Winnie Adamson 7-5, 6-2; Charlotte Stevens beat Ella Maynard 6-2, 6-1; Gabby Doehla beat Emma Xia 6-1, 6-1; Kate Tilgner beat Grace Stein 6-2, 6-0; and Lula Paumgarten beat Tenzin Choekyi 8-3.
The teams split the doubles with Stowe’s Parker Reeves and Lucy Andrus beating Stella O’Brien and Ayowunmi Adewuyi 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; while SoBu’s Bridget Simone ad Taylor Larose beat Harper Freund and Astrid Young 6-1, 6-1.
