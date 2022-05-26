Here’s how the Wolves’ baseball and softball teams fared this past week.
Baseball
May 24
Blue Mountain 8, PA/Stowe 5
Playing its third game in four days, the defending champion Wolves moved to 10-2 this season.
Ricky Fennimore provided the bulk of Blue Mountain’s firepower, going 3-for-4 with 5 RBI.
May 23
PA/Stowe 11, Montpelier 1
Pitcher Ben Alekson struck out 19 with no walks during a complete game, but his perfect performance was marred by one pitch, a solo home run by Braeden Adams.
Alekson also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, while Jack Lund registered a double.
May 21
PA/Stowe 12, Danville 2
It was another five-inning outing for the Wolves.
Alekson had the day off from the mound, so he just swung the bat more, leading the PA/Stowe offense with a 3-for-3 effort that included a home run. Augie Leven went 2-for-3 with a double and Brandon Allen went 2-for-2, to round out the PA offense.
On defense, Chandler Follensbee struck out eight and let up one earned run on four hits for the win.
Andy McReynolds (1-for-2) had an RBI for Danville.
Softball
May 24
Blue Mountain 12, PA 1
May 21
Danville 17, PA 2
