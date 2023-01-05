Varsity sports teams — at least those who play inside, thanks to Mother Nature — found their stride as they crossed into the new year. Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 30
Hazen 59, PA 26
Hazen’s Tyler Rivard led all scorers with 27 points, nabbing 20 rebounds, robbing PA of innumerable second chances — he also had five steals, robbing the Wolves of a handful of first chances, too.
Chandler Follensbee led PA with 13 points.
Dec. 28
PA 66, Stowe 51
Follensbee, the star goalie for the Wolves’ state championship soccer team, was the offensive spark for PA as the team beat Stowe at home, for an early season rematch that ended the same as the earlier matchup, with a win for the Wolves.
Stowe led the game 27-24 at halftime, but, according to coach Todd Yando, the defensive efforts from Jacob Fougere may have been the deciding factor.
“I think he blocked half the shots Stowe took,” Yando said.
This all despite Curry-esque efforts by Stowe’ Chase Brown to keep his Raiders in the game — Brown had six three pointers, finishing with 22 points.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 4
PA 58, Randolph 28
The Wolves made short work of the Galloping Ghosts behind bountiful buckets from the team’s usual leading scorers.
Shelby Wells scored 24 for Peoples and teammate Josie Simone added 18 as PA improved to 6-2 this season.
Ella Messier led Randolph with 17 points.
Dec. 27
PA 63, Danville 26
Helped a bunch by the bench, Shelby Wells had 15 points and Josie Simone 12 as the Wolves beat Danville.
Laci Potter was Danville’s leading scorer with 15.
Boys’ hockey
Dec. 29
Brookline (Mass.) 5, Stowe/PA 2
The night after earning a trip to the championship game in the Middlebury tournament, the Raiders were bounced by Brookline, a team traveling from Massachusetts.
Stowe struck early, as Bo Graves scored 24 seconds into the game, and Woody Reichelt made it 2-0 midway through the second period.
But Brookline dominated the rest of the game and Stowe failed to notch another goal.
Coach Jon Grace summed it up in three words: “We got tired.”
Grace said despite getting Brookline on their heels early, the Raiders “got away from what we do well, and it cost us going into the third” period.
Emmet Teahan led all scorers with two goals for Brookline.
Dec. 28
PA/Stowe 6, Milton 2
Woody Reichelt scored four goals and Ashton Tibbits had a trio of assists as Stowe dominated Milton on the road.
After a slow start for both teams, Reichelt scored first 10:30 into the first period, off feeds from Tibbits and Bo Graves.
A three-goal second period proved too insurmountable a gap for Milton, who scored bang-bang goals to start the third period but failed to produce any more offense, as Stowe added a pair of third period goals as icing on the cakewalk.
In addition to offering praise for Reichelt “firing on all cylinders” and Tibbits’ crisp passing, coach Jon Grace noted the defense of fast-skating Aaron Lepikko.
“His speed is something that catches peoples’ attention, but his strength and defense are what make him an invaluable asset to our team,” Grace said.
