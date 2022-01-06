Here’s how the Peoples teams did during the holidays and the first few days of 2022.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 3
PA 48, Randolph 25
Led by even scoring, Peoples Academy stormed ahead to an early first half lead 35-15 and never lost that 20-point edge.
Emma Courtemanche contributed the most points to the Wolves’ winning effort with 14 — including a trio of three-pointers — but two teammates also scored in double digits, Mychaela Watson with 12 and Josie Simone with 10.
Rounding out the scoring, Morgan Reeve and Ariana Keene both added six apiece.
The Wolves are now 7-1.
Dec. 30
Thetford 33, PA 27
Thetford went on a 10-0 run and kept the theretofore undefeated Wolves off the scoreboard during the last three and a half minutes to hand PA its first loss.
Thetford’s Tadi Mousley led all scorers with 10 points, while Shelby Wells had nine for PA.
Dec. 28
PA 46, Danville 37
Emma Courtemanche scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wolves past Danville.
Junior forward Josie Simone recorded her second double-double in a row, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Simone was clutch at the free throw line, going 4-5.
“An even battle through the third quarter, Peoples Academy outscored Danville by 7 in the fourth to take home the victory,” coach Amanda Tingaud said.
Danville was led by Colleen Flinn, with 14 points.
Dec. 23
PA 56, Lamoille 44
Down 14 points in the first quarter, PA fought to bring the game within a point to end the half, 26-27. The pendulum swung back in the second half, as the Wolves outscored Lamoille 16-5 in the third quarter.
Lamoille brought the game back to within two points in the fourth before PA ultimately put it away.
Josie Simone had double digits in two columns, with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Shelby Wells added 19 and Mychaela Watson added 12 rebounds and 6 points. Lamoille was led by Heidi Tinker, who scored 15 of her 23 points from behind the arc.
Girls’ hockey
Dec. 30
South Burlington 6, PA/Stowe 2
The South Burlington girls’ hockey ended 2021 on a high note, beating PA/Stowe 6-2.
Sabrina Brunet had a hat trick for the Wolves (2-3), who also saw goals from Sofia Richland, Sawyer Bailey and Annika Erickson (one assist).
Goalie Cait Bartlett had 16 saves.
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 4
Hazen 57, PA 49
Dec. 29
PA 58, Stowe 29
Lauren Read contributed to this report.
