The local varsity teams are all warmed up as they hit the midway point of the regular season.
Here’s how the Wolves fared in the past week.
Girls’ hockey
Jan. 14
Woodstock 8, Stowe/PA 1
Isabel Konijnenberg scored three times and four other players notched goals — Gracelyn Laperle had two — as Woodstock downed the Raiders.
Jan. 11
Stowe/PA 5, Brattleboro 4 (OT)
The Raiders skated to a nail-biting win over visiting Brattleboro, holding on as the visiting team chipped away at an early 3-1 Stowe lead.
Isabel Donza recorded a hat trick for Stowe, including the overtime goal on the power play with one minute left in the extra frame. Linemate Kate Tilgner scored twice for Stowe.
Stowe led 3-1 after the first period, but Brattleboro dug in and launched a comeback bid. Down 4-3 late — very late — in the third period, Lilana Carnigan tied it up with less than a second on the clock to force the overtime period.
Willow Romo also had a hat trick in Brattleboro’s losing effort.
Boys’ hockey
Jan. 14
Stowe/PA, Middlebury 0
A trio of Raiders — Woody Reichelt, Bo Graves and Ashton Tibbits — each scored a pair of goals to blank Middlebury.
Coach Jon Grace praised his team’s passing ability, which saw four players register assists. He also lived up to his last name in praising a Middlebury team that failed to score against his Raiders.
“The game’s score is not indicative of the type of team Middlebury is,” Grace said. “They had a ton of chances, and they just didn’t find the back of the net.”
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 11
Williamstown 55, PA 45
PA’s Chandler Follensbee led all scorers with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Williamstown, which had two players score 14 each. Hudson Mace added 11 for Peoples.
“We played a lot harder in the second half, but it was too little, too late to get the job done,” coach Todd Yando said.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 17
PA 36, Harwood 27
It doesn’t matter how many points you score if you score more than the other team. That was the tale Tuesday as the Wolves beat the Highlanders behind a pair of 10-point efforts from Shelby Wells and Morgan Reeve in a comeback victory for PA.
Jan. 12
PA 53, U-32 39
Shelby Wells stepped back and nailed a three. Then she did it six more times to lead her Wolves to victory, finishing with a game-high 25 points. The Simone girls, Josie and Izzy, each had 8 for the Wolves, which won its fourth in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.