The Peoples Academy track and field team is nearly 90 kids strong, which means personal records are falling on a weekly basis, as well as the occasional school record. Coach Brian Yeaton shared his thoughts on the team so far this year.
Who are the captains/leaders in whom you put your most of you trust?
We have four captains — three senior captains, Miles Mitchel, Nate Kessler, Anika Wagner and a junior, Hannah Cleary. All four were voted in by their teammates. Because of the size of our team, 88 kids, we rely daily on all four of them to run workouts, organize events and lead the new athletes through drills, progressions and whatever else they may not have seen before.
Who has improved the most?
Who has improved the most is a tough call. Only 30 of our athletes are returning to track. The other 58 are brand new to the sport. We have two new athletes who stick out to me though. Ivan Buzcek, a junior, has jumped in headfirst and is very near a school record in the 30-meter hurdles. He is also near the top of the state rankings in 110 hurdles, triple jump and high jump. I expect him to score in several events at the state championship meet and hopefully qualify for the New England championship meet in multiple events.
Another new athlete, Ariana Keene, has been a tornado of excitement and has made herself known. She is a good shot putter, and excellent discus thrower and currently number two in the division in the javelin.
I would be remiss not to mention Sawyer Beck. He has broken two school records this year. He ran 51.75 in the 400 and jumped 6-2 feet in the high jump, both of those happening before championship season started and while he was training very hard. He will have better performances as his workout taper happens going into championship season, as he also anchors our 4x400 team, which is focused on breaking another school record as the big meets get started.
What would you like to work on most as the season winds down and championship season starts?
As championship season approaches, we are focused on preparation and focus. It can be hard to prepare for a day where you will be doing many very different things and a few seconds — or tenths or hundredths of seconds — is the difference between winning and losing. Focus during training is tough with the workouts getting very intense this week.
Even more important is meet day focus. Staying loose and comfortable is tough on a day when events can be many hours apart. Staying focused on your body and schedule is often the difference.
Give me a couple of performances this year, whether team or individual, that stick out to you.
The performance that sticks out to me was this past weekend at the St. Albans relays. We went up against all the big D1 schools and made a statement. We took wins in the boys’ high jump and long jump, as well as scoring teams in shuttle hurdles, 4x100, discus, javelin, shot put, distance medley, triple jump, 4x800 and 4x400, along with a freshman team that medaled in the distance medley. The girls won javelin, shot put and triple jump while scoring and medaling in 4x100, discus, 4x400, 4x200, 4x800 distance medley, sprint medley, long jump, team medley, shuttle hurdle, and two freshman relays, the 4x100 and sprint medley. An incredible showing for our small school.
What are you most proud of in the team?
I’m most proud of this team’s resiliency. We don’t have a competition track, so we can’t train in spikes, and we are dodging holes all the time. And, because it is concrete, not a track material, we are always dealing with injuries caused by the surface.
On top of the facility issues, we have had weather issues, equipment issues and scheduling issues, and yet we have 80-plus at practice six days a week, smiling, working and having fun. It is a great group of kids to work with.
