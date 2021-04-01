The high school winter sports season ended the same way a television show might if the power suddenly went out.
While ski teams managed to kick and glide into the championships, powerful indoor playoff contenders like the Peoples Academy girls’ basketball teams were among the many forced to forfeit games to COVID-19.
Here are some parting thoughts from a few Lamoille County coaches who shepherded their teens through a difficult winter season.
Nordic skiing
Peoples Academy’s Nordic coach Mark Isselhardt said his team was luckier than others since there was plenty of snow.
The team ended the season March 10 at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, in the girls Division II state championships, with both skate and classic races held on the same day, about an hour apart.
Senior Linden Osbourne led PA in the classic with what Isselhardt called “a gutsy 11th place finish in her final high school competition. It was her best race of the year and came at the end of a tough season,” he said.
Anna Isselhardt finished 13th and two freshman skiers — Gabby Schaffer and Phoenix Masten — “stepped up and showed that they can hold their own in the biggest race of the year.”
In the skate race, Isselhardt finished 12th and Schaffer 13th, followed by Masten in 25th and Lucy Nigro, who skated in place of Osborne, in 36th.
The girls tallied 82 points in the classic race and 76 points in the skate race, good enough for 5th out of 8 teams.
“Seeing the skiers race their hearts out in challenging soft conditions was impressive,” Isselhardt said. “They worked hard all season and with limited chances to race it was great to see solid results from all five girls. Next year should be impressive.”
Lancer Dancers
Lamoille Union High School dance coach Nichole Lefaivre-Damon had this to say about her team, which placed second in two of the three disciplines — hip-hop and jazz — at the state championships March 20.
“I can’t say enough wonderful things about our teams this season. These kids persevered through so much. No matter how difficult or stressful things got, they never gave up and always found ways to smile and laugh.
“Dancing in masks, they adapted quickly and without complaint. No partnering, touching or lifts in the choreography — they found and learned new tricks and skills to execute.
“Since there was no traveling for competitions and no parents or fans allowed to watch, they suggested we create a Zoom link to allow parents and friends to watch as we recorded our competition videos, which was so well attended we even had fans Zooming in from other countries.
“We were all honestly just so grateful to have the opportunity to dance together. The varsity team has been dancing together for a few years now, with a few new members joining this season and last, so the bond between the dancers is very strong and they feel more like a family.
“JV and varsity were incredibly supportive of each other, making signs to hold up while the other team was recording their performance.
“Dance really allowed us to have an outlet and some normalcy during a year that was so difficult and we already miss the season so much!”
Girls’ hoops
PA girls’ basketball coach Amanda Tingaud had some post-season silver linings after her girls, ranked fourth in Division 3 with a 7-1 record, had to forfeit to fifth-seeded Oxbow in the second round, because of COVID-19.
Shelby Wells was named the Mountain League’s player of the year, and Tingaud was named the top coach in the league.
Other Wolves receiving Mountain League first-team nods were Melania Fogg and Gracie Beck, with Mychaela Watson an honorable mention.
Natalie Barbour was the team’s winner of the Pete Hartt Award.
The award honors a player “who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents.”
The award is named for Hartt, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and longtime Vermont sportswriter and basketball fan who died in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.