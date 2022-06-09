The Peoples Academy track and field team, which had nearly 90 athletes participate throughout the regular season, had strong team showings at the Division II state meet Friday and saw numerous individual athletes crowned state champs.
The boys finished second to perennial powerhouse U-32 by a mere two and a half points, 104 to 101.5, with a whole lot of daylight in third.
The girls’ team took bronze, among the 15 schools scoring in the meet.
“It was incredible to watch the athletes on this team mature, athletically, physically and emotionally through the season,” coach Brian Yeaton said. “This was a group of kids who had a small leadership group that took things very seriously and led their teammates, who were at the very beginning of their track careers, and taught them how to prepare, practice and compete at the highest level.”
On the boys’ side, junior Sawyer Beck won the 400-meter dash for the second year in a row, setting a personal record of 51.46 seconds. It’s also a new school record — he already smashed the 33-year-old record in an earlier meet this season. Beck also excelled off the track, winning the high jump with a gold medal leap of 1.72 meters (about five and a half feet).
Ivan Buczek, another junior, racing in his first season of track and field, broke an even older school record enroute to a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Buczek’s time of 42.41 shattered the old time — set in 1988 — by nearly three-quarters of a second.
The boys’ 4x400 relay team — Beck and Buczek joined by junior Adrian Bryan and senior Nate Kessler — beat the second place U-32 relay team by nearly three seconds, breaking another school record in a time of 3:36.39.
Also notching top-three finishes for Peoples were Kenique Josephs, who placed second in the 200-meter dash (in 24.06), and Miles Mitchel, who won silver in the javelin (42.42 meters).
For the girls, their 4x100 relay team took home the gold, with Katie Prive, Sadie Baranyay, Lucy Nigro and Ellie Zimmerman teaming up for a 52.399 finish, more than half a second faster than second-place Lamoille Union.
Other top three finishers for the girls were Prive, who took home silver in the 400 with a time of 1:01.58 while also collecting points for her team with a fourth-place finish in the 200 and a sixth in long jump.
Anika Wagner placed third in the shot put with a toss of 9.55 meters and took fourth in the discus.
Ariana Keene was third in the javelin, with toss of 31.72 meters, the furthest of her career.
Both relay teams, along with Buczek in the 300 hurdles and Beck in the 400, compete this weekend at the New England Championships in New Britain, Conn.
“We are hopeful the girls 4x100 team, who is entirely made of underclassman, could break the school record at New England’s,” Yeaton said.
Other top six finishers, scoring points for their team, were, for the girls:
• Sarah Hailey, third in the 200 and fourth in the 100.
• The 4x400 relay team of Orly Bryan, Adele Marcoux, Ellie Zimmerman and Falon Forrest was fourth.
• The 4x800 team of Abrie Howe, Marcoux, Gabby Schaffer and Lydia Matson finished fifth.
• Hannah Cleary, fifth in shot put.
• Marketa Pittinaro, sixth in high jump.
For the boys:
• The 4x100 relay team of Grant Schleupner, Josephs, Gus Veit and Cooper Shove, finished third.
• Bryan, third in the 400.
• Buczek, third in the 110 hurdles.
• Kessler, third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles.
• Beck, fourth in the 200.
• Bryan, fifth in the 200.
• Josephs, fifth in the long jump.
• The 4x800 relay team of Keenan Griffith, Bobby Jones, Daniel Manning and Ethan Choularton was sixth.
• Buczek and Myles Marcoux were in a four-way tie for sixth in high jump.
Yeaton said nearly 200 people attended an end-of-season banquet over the weekend, “great sign that our athletes, family and the community have gotten behind this team.” He said the huge team has laid the groundwork for the future.
“The rookies were focused and willing to learn our system. They embraced a sport that is incredibly demanding both physically and mentally and they grew exponentially because of it,” Yeaton said. “They had to battle through COVID, injuries, lost meets and seasons, not having a real track or pits to practice on, illness and everything else a class could deal with, and they are leaving the program better for it. The dedication that they have shown to each other, their team and the sport is inspiring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.