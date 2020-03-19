The Cinderella run that almost was.

Playing in big school Division 1, the Peoples Academy-Stowe boys hockey team came ever so close to overcoming the odds and claiming the state championship.

The Raiders lost the title game to powerhouse BFA St. Albans 4-1 last Wednesday, March 11, at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.

It was PA-Stowe’s first trip to the Division 1 championship game and the first time the Raiders played for a title since 2016, the squad’s last season in Division 2.

Ranked No. 4 in D-1, PA-Stowe upset No. 1 Essex 2-1 in the semifinals to earn its title shot. PA-Stowe and No. 2 BFA St. Albans had split their games in the regular season, so a victory looked possible, but St. Albans jumped on PA-Stowe early with two first-period goals, then tacked on two more in the second period to ice the game.

St. Albans senior defender Caden Hart had a hat trick, scoring once in the first period and both second period goals.

PA-Stowe’s Alex Tilgner scored once in the final frame to get the Raiders on the board, but St. Albans goalie Dan Ellis squashed any hopes of a comeback with stellar work between the pipes.

It was the 19th state championship for BFA St. Albans.

PA-Stowe played St. Albans tough in two regular season games, winning 1-0 at St. Albans early in the year, then dropping a 5-4 game at home.

Skating in the large arena at UVM, St. Albans made sure the Raiders had no chance. During a chaotic sequence in the first 20 seconds, Hart scored on a backhand shot before many spectators had even sat down.

Derek Nadeau had the assist on Hart’s score.

With PA-Stowe still reeling from that first goal, St. Albans struck again before the four-minute mark, with Matt Merrill scoring on Colin Audy’s assist.

PA-Stowe coach Adrien Melrose used a timeout to settle his team down, and the two squads battled back and forth through a scoreless rest of the first.

Just when it looked as if PA-Stowe was settling in, Hart struck again, scoring at the 3:38 mark of the second period to make it 3-0. He added his final goal exactly three minutes later on a rebound. Parker Gratton assisted on Hart’s second score, and Dominic Liscinsky’s shot that was rejected by PA-Stowe goalie Ethan Brown provided the rebound chance for Hart’s final score.

The game got physical later in the second period as a frustrated Raiders squad tried to get back in the game, and three PA-Stowe players served two-minute penalties. The Raiders succeeded in killing off each power play, but Ellis blocked everything PA-Stowe fired at him until early in the third period.

That’s when the Raiders senior star Alex Tilgner scored to make it 4-1. Tilgner scored on a rebound after Ellis made the save on a Landon Dubie shot.

The score breathed new life into PA-Stowe, and the team began pushing for a second score but couldn’t get the puck past Ellis, a four-year starter in goal for St. Albans.

Midway through the third period, PA-Stowe’s Rowan Keller nearly scored, only to hear the puck ding off the post. PA-Stowe’s Cam Anderson collected the rebound and ripped a shot, but Ellis covered the loose puck just before it dribbled across the goal line.

Ellis snuffed a breakaway by PA-Stowe’s Atticus Eiden with six minutes to play, and is made a great glove save 55 seconds later.

Ellis and the St. Albans defense were able to hold the Raiders offense in check the rest of the way, even though PA-Stowe had a 6-on-4 advantage for the last 45 seconds — PA-Stowe pulled the goalie for an extra skater, and St. Albans’ Ezra Lanfear was whistled for a two-minute penalty.

Ellis finished with 25 saves for St. Albans; Brown made 16 saves for PA-Stowe.

PA-Stowe finished the season 15-8, with a chance to win the title. Before this season, the Raiders had never gotten further than the semifinals in Division 1; that was in 2018. The Raiders’ last championship in boys hockey was in Division 2 in 2015.

BFA St. Albans finished 19-4 and has won four D-1 crowns in the past decade, also winning in 2012, 2016 and 2017.

Essex, the squad PA-Stowe upset to make the finals, won the titles in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

