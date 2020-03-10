The cooperative boys hockey team fielded by Peoples Academy and Stowe High School, ranked No. 4 in Division 1, plays No. 2 BFA St. Albans for the state championship at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.

PA-Stowe upset No. 1 Essex 2-1 in the semifinal.

PA-Stowe and BFA St. Albans split a pair of regular season games.

The Raiders last played for a state championship in ice hockey in 2016, when the team was in Division 2. PA-Stowe last won a title in 2015.

