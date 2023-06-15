“I’ve been caught stealing once, when I was five.”
The Peoples Academy/Stowe baseball team won its third straight state championship Friday after fending off a late-game surge by Milton, and after being moved up from Division III to D-II this year.
In a 7-6 thriller notable for Milton coming back from 6-2 to tie it up in the penultimate inning, perhaps the biggest play of the game didn’t come from a swing of the bat, but a block of the plate.
In the top of the seventh inning, Milton outfielder Hunter McClellan — yes, he is No. 5 — tried to steal home when starting pitcher Chandler Follensbee walked a batter. After catcher Quinn Kalp casually tossed the ball back to the mound, Follensbee saw the advancing runner and flipped it back.
Kalp blocked the plate as McClellan tried to slide under his tag and the ump signaled the second out of the inning, much to the literally hopping mad would-be home stealer’s chagrin. A pop-up to center the very next batter ended the grueling game and gave the Wolves their third title in a row.
After the game, Follensbee explained the play at the plate.
“My catcher threw the ball back and next thing I know I just hear everybody screaming, screaming, screaming, ‘going home! going home!’” he recalled. “I didn’t even look at the guy. I just took the ball and I just threw it and I was like, please get him. And we got him.”
The defending champs started off Saturday’s game at Centennial Field in Burlington fully in control, up 6-2, thanks to a pair of RBIs from ace pitcher Ben Alekson, who was playing first base after reaching his pitch count the game before. Also adding runs in the early innings were Will Brochhausen and Jack Lund.
But the Yellowjackets kept their heads in the game and pitcher Carter Abell settled into a groove after the fourth inning, including a three-up-three-down outing in the bottom of the fifth.
Meanwhile, Follensbee was visibly fading on the mound in the later innings for the Wolves, letting up two runs apiece in the fifth and the sixth innings. Assistant coach Arron Courtemanche visited the mound in the sixth to talk things over.
“I ran into that little roadblock, and I got I got tired and couldn’t catch my breath, and Arron came out and he was like, ‘Are you good?’ I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m finishing this inning at least,” Follensbee said.
He escaped that inning with two allowed runs and a score tied at six and had to plead his case — just let me start and if things go south, you can pull me — to first-year head coach Kelby Benson.
“We just told Chandler, ‘Settle down. Do your thing. Breathe,’” Benson said. “They say that baseball is 50 percent physical and 90 percent mental, and as soon as you start not believing yourself, that’s when you shut down. So, when I got out there and talked to him, he just started believing in himself.”
Alekson said, even though he couldn’t be on the mound, he was rooting for his teammate from first base.
“I’m over the moon for him,” Alekson said. “He’s kept us in so many games this season.
Things were exacerbated defensively for the Wolves when, early in the top of the fifth inning, Kalp injured his arm on a throw to second, leaving him writhing in pain on the ground. He also landed hard earlier in the game, when he dove to catch a foul ball that stayed in the air longer than a SpaceX rocket.
Kalp shook off his injury and was able to stay behind the plate, but his throwing arm was shot for the evening. Thus, every single became a double as soon as the ball hit Kalp’s glove, and “oh well, as long as I’m on second, I might as well take third” seemed to be the opportunistic Milton mindset.
It’s not really stealing if they let you do it, right? All told, the Yellowjackets took a whopping 18 extra bases.
“On that throwdown, I just felt my elbow get really hot,” Kalp said. “I just took some Advil and put some stuff on it.”
The old adage about defense winning ball games doesn’t mean a whit if you don’t put points on the board. Enter Harrison Frazee, the sophomore outfielder, who nailed a one-out triple deep to right field in the top of the seventh inning and was brought home on a sacrifice fly by stalwart slugger Gavin Lund — brother Jack would make the final catch of the ballgame in center.
“I thought he was gonna throw me a curveball, but I saw him shake off the pitch and then I thought fastball, so I just got ready and hit it,” he said. “It felt like a dream, man.”
Alekson, the state’s best pitcher and all-around best player — with a Gatorade Player of the Year nod to prove it and an upcoming summer of playing with the Lake Monsters at the already-familiar Centennial Field — was relegated to playing first base after reaching his pitch limit in the semifinal game versus top-ranked Missisquoi.
But the Wolves might not have even been in the title game if not for Alekson’s heroics in the penultimate game that lasted — checks watch — 48 hours.
That’s about how long it took to play the 2-1 chess match, after the original Tuesday night game was suspended after three innings when rain and then darkness interrupted play, with more rain on Wednesday pushing things back yet another day.
In a situation like that, a rain-delayed 1-1, you want your best player on the mound, whenever he can get there. Alekson threw 13 strikeouts in the longest 6.2 innings one might ever see.
In other words, before the Wolves became reigning champions, they were the raining champions.
