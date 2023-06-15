“I’ve been caught stealing once, when I was five.”

— Jane’s Addiction

Hunter McClellan

Milton’s Hunter McClellan reacts after getting called out after he tried to steal home in the seventh inning.
Chandler Follensbee

Senior pitcher Chandler Follensbee threw a complete game on the mound Saturday for the Wolves, who defended their state title versus Milton.
Quinn Kalp

Wolves catcher Quinn Kalp makes a diving catch to snag a foul ball. 
