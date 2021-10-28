The Peoples Academy girls’ varsity soccer coach resigned over the weekend, the day after the team’s final regular season game and just before the team entered the postseason.

Coach Brett Sarsfield cited personal reasons for leaving the team, and neither he nor school officials provided any more details.

“On Saturday, I reached out to the school’s administration letting them know of the need to resign for personal reasons. On Monday, I spoke to the entire team at school to let them know I was stepping down,” Sarsfield said in a text message Tuesday. “I wish them much success as they head into playoffs this week. Go Wolves!”

Bill Cleary, the school’s middle level boys’ soccer coach, was named as the interim coach for the rest of the season. The girls played in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday, after press time.

Peoples Academy athletic director Matt Ehrenreich emailed the team and families Monday morning to deliver the news.

“Many of you know Bill through community and family connections as he just wrapped up a great season with our 7-8 boys’ soccer team,” Ehrenreich wrote. “Mr. Sarsfield will not be available to coach at this time, but we feel confident the players will be able to finish the season on a positive note.”

This was Sarsfield’s first year coaching at PA, following one year coaching boys’ soccer at Lamoille Union High School. He played ball for SUNY Cortland, as part of a team that made it to No. 15 in the national polls and made an appearance in the NCAA tournament.

He’s been coaching since 2001, mostly at the collegiate women’s level.