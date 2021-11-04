Girls’ soccer
Oct. 27
No. 4 Paine Mountain 1, No. 13 PA 0
Emma Corrow scored the sole goal in the first round of the Division 3 girls’ soccer playoffs as Paine Mountain, the team formerly known as Northfield/Williamstown, won a squeaker in the first round of the girls’ Division 3 playoffs over PA, the team formerly coached by Brett Sarsfield.
Sarsfield abruptly quit as coach after the team’s final regular season game, but the girls regrouped and headed into the postseason ready to punch above the weight of their 13th-ranked seeding, against an opponent that got the best of them twice in the regular season, including a game that went nearly 100 minutes before Paine could put it away.
With a new skipper at the helm — Bill Cleary — PA leaned on its defense to keep things at nil-nil at halftime.
“Senior Capt. Weslie Carlson played one of her strongest games of the season, tirelessly defending against Paine Mountain’s skilled offense,” Cleary said after the game.
Carlson is the team’s lone Wolf senior this year.
Corrow’s goal in the 45th minute was enough offense to put it away, even as PA goalie Josie Simmons stopped 15 other attempts.
“It’s been a tough season for the players, but we headed into post-season with a lot of renewed energy and high hopes to improve on their regular season record,” Cleary said. “I am proud of them for being there for each other as a team. That’s a win.”
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 29
No. 4 Vergennes 3, No. 5 Peoples 2
The Vergennes Commodores scored eight minutes into overtime of the Division 3 boys’ soccer quarterfinals Friday to sink the defending champion Wolves.
In the span of just a few days, the two teams had gone from two-digit shutouts in their opening round games — fifth-ranked PA trounced Oxbow 10-0, and No. 4 Vergennes put an even more thorough shellacking to its opponent, 13-0 over Bellows Falls.
After hanging a combined 23 points on the lower-ranked teams, the Commodores and Wolves found each other much more evenly matched foes.
In a tale of two halves, PA controlled the first 40 minutes, with season scoring leader and green-and-gold Swiss Army knife Ollie Nigro finding the back of the net twice, once in the 11th minute and once in the 302th.
According to PA coach Angie Faraci, the Commodores changed up their strategy in the second half.
Vergennes evened things up with goals in the 52nd and 55th minutes and kept PA off rhythm and chasing the long ball.
In overtime, PA got a couple early good looks at goal, but Vergennes countered and drove through the PA defense to score the game winner in the eighth minute.
