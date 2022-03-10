The Peoples Academy girls’ basketball team had a roller coaster of a season, starting off on a high note, hitting a mid-season slump and powering back to finish the regular season before losing in the second round of the playoffs.
Coach Amanda Tingaud shares her thoughts on the season.
When the basketball season begins in November, many decisions have been made prior to day one. For the People’s Academy Lady Wolves, a big change was coming in 2021-22.
After several seasons in the Mountain League, we made the decision to move to the Capital League. Although we previously campaigned highly successful regular season records against Division 3 and 4 teams, we found ourselves unable to be competitive during playoff runs. In moving to the Capital League, the Wolves would now face Division 2 and 3 teams during the regular season, allowing for more early challenges and the opportunity to learn how to play through adversity. The new league not only meant a higher level of competition, but also a larger geographical range of games.
“I really enjoyed playing in the Capital League this season and I’m glad we moved into this league,” senior Mychaela Watson said.
Led by Watson and juniors Shelby Wells, Josie Simone, Emma Courtemanche, Morgan Reeve and Ariana Keene, the Wolves returned 12 of 15 players from the previous season. They excelled with a strong post/guard dynamic which was hard for teams to combat.
The arc of a season can be the biggest challenge for coaches and players. The roller coaster ride of highs and lows was felt this season, too. Although there was somewhat of a return to normal after last year’s COVID-19 situation, the veil of uncertainty still shrouded the atmosphere. The players were still required to wear masks. First there was the returned energy of fans, and then when COVID-19 numbers skyrocketed around the holidays, some fans were restricted. One of the Wolves’ games that was cancelled because of COVID-19 was never able to be put back on the schedule.
Another season low happened for the Wolves when junior Emma Courtemanche suffered a knee injury against Division 2 top seed Lyndon Institute. Following her injury, the team suffered three consecutive losses as they struggled to adjust.
Despite late season injuries, the players showed tenacity and fought hard to finish the regular season 13-6. This year marked the fourth consecutive season the Lady Wolves were ranked No. 4 in the playoffs.
After a first-round home victory against Bellows Falls Union High School, the Wolves fell to White River Valley in a game that was delayed by a day because of weather.
I was really hoping this would be the season that we could break through the second-round game and earn a ticket to the Barre Aud. These girls have worked so hard, and it has been a team goal from day one.
Recapping her thoughts about the league change and season, junior captain Shelby Wells said, “I didn’t know what to expect at first. But I think, overall, it challenged us and made us better and more prepared for playoffs than we would have been playing the small D3 and D4 teams.”
Wells led all scorers this season averaging 15.54 points per game.
Seniors Watson and Emily Ward will leave a big void for us next season. Ward helped to add depth at the post position and her infectious attitude and energy for the team was important. Watson continued her value by adopting any role that was presented to her — always ready to step in and step up. Watson finished the season averaging 7.28 points per game and 8.19 rebounds per game.
While I was disappointed we didn’t reach our goal of making it to the Barre Aud, I am super proud of how these girls stepped up this season and look forward to a strong returning group looking ahead to next year.
