The Majors, the Lamoille County all-star baseball team, continued its dominant pitching performance during the District 3 tournament with Blaine Gillespie throwing a one-hit, complete game, and shutting out Essex Junction in the championship game July 15 at Dewitt Field.
That came after two other decisive wins. The Majors played their first game of the district tournament July 11, defeating Milton 16-7, and besting Northwest 12-2 the next day.
The Lamoille County pitching staff collectively amassed an impressive .54 ERA for the seven-game District 3 tournament. The Lamoille offense also put up solid stats with a .340 team batting average.
The Lamoille all-stars now head to the Vermont championship series this weekend as one of four teams left vying to become Vermont’s 2023 Little League champion.
That winner will head to the regional tournament in Bristol, Conn., to compete to become New England’s representative in the Little League World Series.
All-stars rout Milton
The Lamoille County all-stars rallied to beat Milton 16-7 on July 11, after trailing by as many as four runs during the game.
The team put up nine runs in the fourth inning. An error scored one run; Sawyer Bornemann doubled, scoring one run; Connor Mayo singled, scoring two runs; Liam West drew a walk, scoring one run; Hugo Vanovac doubled, scoring three runs; and an error scored one run.
The all-stars got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Blaine Gillespie doubled, and Jackson Stram tripled, each scoring one run.
Lucca Willett singled in the second, making the score 3-0.
Milton flipped the game on its head in the top of the fourth, scoring seven runs on two hits to take a 7-3 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was an error that drove in two.
Gillespie stepped on the bump first for the Majors. The starting pitcher surrendered zero hits and zero runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking none.
Milton’s starting pitcher gave up nine hits and seven runs over three and one-third innings, striking out three and walking two. Stram, Vanovac, West and Bornemann each came into the game in relief and shut down Milton.
The Majors tallied 14 hits. Stram, Mayo, Bornemann, and Owen Ruane each collected two, Vanovac and Mayo each drove in three runs, while Max Lund led the team with two walks. Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, tallying seven walks for the game.
Three Milton players had one hit, and five others each drove in a run.
Lamoille wins easily
The Majors easily dispatched Northwest 12-2 on July 12.
The team got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Vanovac doubled, and Connor Nolan singled, each scoring two runs.
A sacrifice fly by Stevie Barnes extended the Majors’ lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the second inning.
The team added to its early lead in the bottom of the third inning after Stram grounded out, Mayo, Ruane singled, and Willet grounded out, each scoring a run.
Stram earned the win for Majors. The righty gave up three hits and two runs (zero earned) over four innings, striking out eight and walking three.
Milton’s starter went three innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits, striking out none and walking three.
Lamoille County tallied 10 hits in the game. Vanovac, Gillespie, Mayo and Ruane each collected two hits. Mayo led the team with three runs batted in. They went 2-for-2 on the day.
Northwest was sure handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.
Shutout win
The Majors shutout Essex Junction 4-0 on July 15.
Lamoille County got on the board in the fourth inning after Bornemann doubled, scoring one run.
Gillespie earned the win for team. The right-hander allowed one hit and zero runs over six innings, striking out nine and walking three. Essex Junction’s starter went three and two-thirds innings, surrendering one run on three hits, striking out five and walking three.
Stram, Bornemann, Gillespie and Nolan each collected a hit for the team and Vanovac and Bornemann each drove in one run.
