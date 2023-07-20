The Majors, the Lamoille County all-star baseball team, continued its dominant pitching performance during the District 3 tournament with Blaine Gillespie throwing a one-hit, complete game, and shutting out Essex Junction in the championship game July 15 at Dewitt Field.

That came after two other decisive wins. The Majors played their first game of the district tournament July 11, defeating Milton 16-7, and besting Northwest 12-2 the next day.

