Northern Vermont University canceled all events and sports practices at its campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, and shut down its fitness centers, after college officials learned that two students had tested positive for COVID-19 and a third had presumptively tested positive.
One of the positive test results came from a commuting student at the university’s Johnson campus, according to the announcement. That student had been studying remotely for the last 12 days and is now in isolation at home.
NVU President Elaine Collins said the university’s contract tracing team determined the student hadn’t been in contact with the NVU community. The other positive test result came from a commuting student at the Lyndon campus. That student had been studying remotely for the semester, Collins said, and is also in isolation at home.
Four students who had direct contact with students who tested positive are in quarantine, Collins said.
The new cases bring NVU’s total to five positives out of 4,732 tests and one presumptive positive from an offsite testing center, according to the announcement.
— Justin Trombly, VTDigger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.