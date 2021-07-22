A National Rifle Association family day will take place Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m.-noon, at the Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club, 1158 Garfield Road, Morrisville.
Members and non-members are welcome, including kids ages 10 and up with an adult.
Drop by and try archery, target .22 rifles, muzzleloader, a variety of pistols and revolvers — provided by the Well-Armed Woman shooting club — high-power rifles and skeet shooting, a popular shotgun sport.
The event is free thanks to the NRA, including the use of firearms, equipment, ammo, safety gear and expert instruction.
For more information, contact Keith Ulrich at ulrichfamily2000@yahoo.com or 802-730-9340.
