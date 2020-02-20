The New England Sled Dog Club is once again hosting a pooch-powered weekend of racing along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, and this time, it appears there will be a key component that was missing last year: snow.
Elmore resident Mike Green, the race organizer, wants to make the two-day event — Feb. 22-23 this year — an annual affair. Fresh off the heels of the 91st World Championships in Laconia, N.H., last weekend, Green anticipates sled dog teams from around New England will slide into Morristown this weekend.
The site of the action starts and ends in the heart of Morrisville, on the rail trail at the base of Railroad Street.
The 11-mile course runs east along the trail, flanked by Route 15 on the left and the Lamoille River on the right, to Corley Road in Wolcott. The teams then turn around and head back to the finish line.
That’s the longest race with the largest teams — there will be shorter distances with smaller teams throughout the weekend, from single- and double-dog skijorers to sled teams of eight or more.
A 30-year employee of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, organizer Green was the state lands forester for the Mount Mansfield area, and worked around Lamoille County.
His interest in sled dog racing came when he was given a Siberian husky nearly half a century ago, launching a 40-year racing career. The apogee of that career was a decade spanning 1996 and 2005, when he and his family moved to Alaska, the epicenter of racing and home to the most famous race of all, the thousand-mile Iditarod.
Now, sled dog racing doesn’t draw as many teams as it once did — blame climate change and rising costs — but there are still pockets of New England and Quebec that produce world-class mushers. Last weekend’s championships in Laconia had nearly 30 teams compete in the various divisions.