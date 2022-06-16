Registration for the fall Morrisville Soccer Club league is now open for pre-K through sixth grade.
Wednesday evening practices begin in late August and games will be on Saturdays during September and October. The non-profit, volunteer-based organization was founded in 1993 with a mission to instill the principles of good citizenship, good sportsmanship and teamwork in local youth through the active support and teaching of soccer.
A fall recreation league allows kids to try the sport from a young age, while spring travel teams allow a higher level of competition.
For more information, visit morrisvillesoccerclub.com.
