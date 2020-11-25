Evan Gramas, 15, of Morrisville, has been named to the 2021 New Hampshire Alpine Racing Association development team.
Selected annually, the team showcases the 10 top U-16 boys and girls and provides recognition for the outstanding up and coming ski racers in New Hampshire as chosen by the association based on the U.S. Ski & Snowboard national ranking list.
Gramas, who grew up training and racing at Mt. Mansfield Ski Club in Stowe, is currently a sophomore and skis for Holderness School in New Hampshire. He is the son of Greg and Monique Gramas, also of Morrisville.
