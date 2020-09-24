Barre’s Jason Corliss, the points leader, wrapped up his second straight “King of the Road” title, winning the 61-lap feature for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models on the final night of regular-season racing at Thunder Road last Friday, Sept. 18.
Corliss, who won the points championship and the “King of the Road” title last year, was the points leader headed into the final night of regular racing this season — he won his second-straight points championship with another trip to victory lane, his fourth this season.
After starting thirteenth in the Late Models feature, Corliss claimed the lead for good on lap 42 of 61, when he overtook Tyler Cahoon, of Danville.
Other winners
Cooper Bouchard, of Hinesburg, who won the third leg of the Triple Crown for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers.
Morrisville’s Brandon Lanphear claimed the overall win across the three legs of the Triple Crown based on his finishes in each race.
Waterbury’s Jason Woodard also emerged a winner, claiming his historic fourth season-long points championship for the Flying Tigers.
After a rash of crashes earlier in the race forced the Flying Tigers to take a temporary time-out, Bouchard drove to a win after battling Rich Lowrey, of Charlotte, for much of the race.
Woodard finished third in the 75-lap race to lock up his fourth points championship in the division while Lanphear finished sixth to wrap up the Triple Crown championship.
In other racing, Thetford’s Brandon Gray claimed the season-long points championship for the Allen Lumber Street Stocks while Northfield resident Cooper French got his second win of the year in the 30-lap feature for the division.
Shelburne native Kaiden “Tropical Storm” Fisher overcame an early setback to rally and finish thirteenth to win Rookie of the Year honors for the division.
Williston resident Justin Prescott got his second win of the year in the 25-lap feature for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors; that division doesn’t feature a season-long points championship.
With its points championships decided, Thunder Road will wrap up the 2020 season with the Vermont Milk Bowl Oct. 2-4. The three days of racing include events for all four regular divisions at Thunder Road along with some racing by cars not normally spotted on the Barre high banks. It culminates on Sunday with the 58th annual Vermont Milk Bowl for Late Models.
For more information, or to see full results from the racing on Friday night, thunderroadvt.com.
•••
Listed below are the top ten drivers in each of the feature races on Friday, plus how some other local drivers did. Drivers are listed by finish, name, number and hometown.
Late Models
1. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre
2. Tyler Cahoon, 38, St. Johnsbury
3. Scott Dragon, 16, Milton
4. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott
5. Trampas Demers, 85, Shelburne
6. Matt White, 42, Northfield
7. Bobby Therrien, 5, Hinesburg
8. Joel Hodgdon, 36, Craftsbury
9. Boomer Morris, 13, Barre
10. Nick Sweet, 40, Barre
11. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott
Flying Tigers
1. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg
2. Rich Lowrey, 8, Charlotte
3. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury
4. Sam Caron, 07, Colchester
5. Cameron Ouellette, 90, Barre
6. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morrisville
7. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury
8. Mike Billado, 8, Grand Isle
9. Robert Gordon, 20, Milton
10. Kasey Beattie, 45, St. Johnsbury
11. Derrick Calkins, 15, Hinesburg
16. Kelsea Woodard, 55, Waterbury
20. Kyle Street, 37, Waterbury
23. Jamon Perry, 62, Hardwick
25. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury
26. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick
Street Stocks
1. Cooper French, 4, Northfield
2. J.T. Blanchard, 66, Graniteville
3. Tim Hunt, 93, Derby
4. Justin Blakey, 17, Graniteville
5. Tanner Woodard, Waterbury
6. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott
7. Brandon Gray, 00, Thetford
8. Josh Lovely, 54, Williamstown
9. Michael Gay, 3, South Burlington
10. James Dopp, 0, Northfield
13. Kaiden Fisher, 18, Shelburne
19. Thomas Peck, 96, Waterbury
Road Warriors
1. Justin Prescott, 44, Williston
2. Luke Marcheski, 65, Boston
3. Dan Garrett Jr., 54, Berlin
4. Trevor Jaques, 57, Milton
5. Josh Vilbrin, 07, Northfield
6. Fred Fleury, 99, Graniteville
7. Matt Ballard, 33, Williamstown
8. Clay Badger, 9, East Montpelier
9. Jamie Ball, 98, Passumpsic
10. Nate Brien, 16, Williamstown
