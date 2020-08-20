The Hardwick men’s softball league has wrapped up its fifth week of games. One regular season game remains.
All six teams were scheduled to play makeup doubleheaders on Tuesday, Aug. 18; both the Wolfpack and Knights and the Rebels and Snakes got their doubleheaders in, but more thundershowers meant the Country Boys and Buffalo Mountain Powersports were only able to get in one of their seven-inning games.
The Wolfpack locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament with a sweep of the Knights, winning 6-1 and 12-5. The Rebels also swept the Snakes, winning 7-3 and 15-8 to climb back to .500 on the season.
In a battle for second, the Country Boys beat a short-handed Buffalo Mountain 15-0; the two teams will play their final regular season game next Tuesday to determine the No. 2 seed for the postseason tourney.
The postseason tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 in Garfield. Regular season games are played on Tuesday nights in Garfield, Greensboro and Wolcott.
Here’s a look at the regular season standings with one game left.
- Wolfpack: 7-3
- Country Boys: 6-3
- BMP: 5-4
- Rebels: 5-5
- Snakes: 5-5
- Knights: 1-9
Andrew Martin is a member the Country Boys.
