Blowouts were the rule, not the exception, Dec. 15 in the Lamoille Valley Men’s Basketball Association.
Power Play Sports led the parade by racing past All American Foam 112-57.
Bruce Robson Trucking thumped Local Electric 95-55 and Lamb Family Maple nearly hit triple figures, beating Vermont Dog Trainer 98-73.
Lost Nation/Revolution won by only 11 against Petrolito Contracting, 82-71.
A week earlier, as the new season began, Petrolito Contracting beat Lamb Family Maple 102-77, Power Play Sports beat Local Electric 97-63, Lost Nation/Revolution bested All American Foam 71-59 and Bruce Robson Trucking got past Vermont Dog Trainer 65-56.
Games are played Sundays at Peoples Academy.