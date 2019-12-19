Blowouts were the rule, not the exception, Dec. 15 in the Lamoille Valley Men’s Basketball Association.

Power Play Sports led the parade by racing past All American Foam 112-57.

Bruce Robson Trucking thumped Local Electric 95-55 and Lamb Family Maple nearly hit triple figures, beating Vermont Dog Trainer 98-73.

Lost Nation/Revolution won by only 11 against Petrolito Contracting, 82-71.

A week earlier, as the new season began, Petrolito Contracting beat Lamb Family Maple 102-77, Power Play Sports beat Local Electric 97-63, Lost Nation/Revolution bested All American Foam 71-59 and Bruce Robson Trucking got past Vermont Dog Trainer 65-56.

Games are played Sundays at Peoples Academy.

