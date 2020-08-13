Mike Martin won a sprint to the finish by less than a second to get the victory over Sam Caron in the second leg of the Triple Crown Series for the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tigers at Barre’s Thunder Road last Thursday, Aug. 6.
In other racing that night, Tyler Cahoon of Danville won the feature for the Maplewood/Irving Late Models and Brandon Gray of Thetford won the feature for the Allen Lumber Street Stocks.
Martin, a native of Craftsbury, eked out the win over Caron by .031 seconds after battling back and forth with the Colchester driver for the final 20 laps of the 75-lap feature race for the Flying Tigers.
Martin started eighth in the feature race and caught up to Caron at the front of the pack by lap 44. The pair swapped the lead a few times before lap 57, when the final caution flag of the race flew. Over the final 18 laps of the race Martin and Caron raced side-by-side, with Caron inching ahead coming out of turn four on the final lap before Martin came roaring back to beat him to the line for his 11th career win.
Cahoon led wire-to-wire to win the 50-lap feature for the Late Models; the win was the fourth of his career in the division.
Gray, the point leader for the Street Stocks, started 16th in the 25-lap feature and steadily moved up the field before passing Justin Blakely of Barre on the final lap to get his second win of the season.
Tonight, Aug. 13, the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will run their second Road Warrior Challenge as they return to the Barre high banks after a week off. The 50-lap feature for the Road Warriors includes a $500 prize for the winner; the night will also include a full slate of racing for the Late Models, Flying Tigers and Street Stocks.
Here’s a look at the top five drivers in each of the feature races on Aug. 6, plus how some local drivers did. Drivers are listed by finish, name, number and hometown.
Flying Tigers
1. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury
2. Sam Caron, 07, Colchester
3. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury
4. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morrisville
5. Logan Powers, 31, Middlesex
6. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg
7. Rich Lowrey, 8, Charlotte
8. Derrick Calkins, 15, Hinesburg
9. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury
10. Kelsea Woodard, Waterbury
12. Bunker Hodgdon, 83, Wolcott
15. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick
20. Kyle Streeter, 37, Waterbury
21. Kevin Street, Waitsfield
24. Eric Messier, 88, Hinesburg
Late Models
1. Tyler Cahoon, 38, St. Johnsbury
2. Kyle Pembroke, 27, Montpelier
3. Bobby Therrien, 5, Hinesburg
4. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre
5. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott
8. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott
12. Trampas Demers, 85, Shelburne
Street Stocks
1. Brandon Gray, 00, Thetford
2. Justin Blakely 17, Graniteville
3. Kyler Davis, 69, Berlin
4. Tanner Woodard, 68, Waterbury
5. Juan Marshall, 79, Pittsfield
6. Kaiden Fisher, 18, Shelburne
7. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott
17. Thomas Peck, 96, Waterbury
18. Michael Gay, 3, South Burlington
22. Jeffrey Martin, 8, Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.