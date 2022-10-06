Here’s how the Lancers fared this week.
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 1
Lamoille 6, Lyndon 0
A shutout performance from goalie Emily Hutchins, with assistance from Hailey Fichtner, kept Lyndon scoreless against the Lancers at home.
Ila Rankin was responsible for three of Lamoille’s six goals and assisted on another. Cassie Boissoneault scored a goal and notched an assist as well. Evelyn McAdoo contributed a goal and Ada Moore had an assist.
Lamoille was up by three at halftime and scored three more goals within the first five minutes of the second half, said coach Amy Sparks.
Sept. 29
Spaulding 5, Lamoille 0
Hutchins saved a penalty kick in the first half to keep Spaulding up by only one at the half and made 13 saves.
Football
Sept. 30
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 34, Mount Abraham 14
Shaun Gibson had two touchdown rushes for the combined football team, and Cooper Harvey and Charlie Czapski each contributed one apiece. Hugh Johnson and Aiden Fisher both made an interception.
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille was up by 20 at halftime.
Boys’ golf
Sept. 28
Stowe Country Club
The Lancers came in third behind Stowe (175) and Lyndon (204) with a team score of 222.
Hayden Peters scored 55, Brady Maher had 51, Ryan Germaine had 56, Zach Schriber scored 60, Stokley Puleio and Sawyer Thibadeau posted scores of 70 and 72, respectively.
Stowe’s Isaiah Thomas medaled with a 36.
