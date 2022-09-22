One good turn deserves another. In a back-to-back sister act, Barrett and Logan Freeman assisted each other on goals in two separate games for the Lamoille girls’ soccer team.
The BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille football team picked up another win to go up 2-1 on the season so far.
The Lady Lancers will host Peoples Academy Friday, Sept. 23, for their homecoming game.
The Lamoille boys’ soccer team will host Lyndon for its Sept. 24 homecoming.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 20
Stowe 5, Lamoille 1
Logan Freeman scored the Lancer’s only goal of the game with a little help from her sister, Barrett.
Sarah Hailey was responsible for the lion’s share of Stowe’s goals after putting four in the net while Orly Bryan picked one up as well. Ellie Ortiz, Izzie Lovell, Kate Tilgner and Sarah Hailey all provided assists.
Lamoille goalie Emily Hutchins did it again with 15 saves. Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves combined for five saves for Stowe.
Sept. 14
Harwood 5, Lamoille 2
Barrett Freeman put the Lancers on the board early in the game with a corner kick assist from her sister, Logan, but Harwood would respond later that half.
Ila Rankin scored off a through ball from Emmelia Whittemore to put Lamoille up at the half but the Lancers would go scoreless in the second while Harwood put up three more.
Hutchins fought out 20 saves in the game.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 16
Harwood 17, Lamoille 0
Sept. 14
Lake Region 3, Lamoille 0
Coach Peter Rossi lauded his young team for keeping a more mature opponent on their toes. “I was very impressed with how we moved the ball, created opportunities and kept battling to the end,” he said.
Football
Sept. 16
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 48, Mill River 6
The combined team led by 21 at halftime and didn’t let up.
Cooper Harvey rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third. Shaun Gibson rushed for three touchdowns and Charlie Czapski rushed for one as well. Isaac Chapin made a 40-yard touchdown catch.
On the defensive end, Sawyer Fagnant intercepted the ball twice and Hugh Johnson had an interception as well.
