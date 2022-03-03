This week in sports showed strong showings in alpine skiing championships and an early exit for Lamoille boys’ basketball in the playdowns.
Nordic skiing
Feb. 28
The Nordic freestyle state championship was held at Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton where the Lamoille girls placed seventh with a score of 291. The boys’ team place ninth with a score of 467.
The girls placed sixth in the relay with a time of 32:01.3. The boys placed eight with a time of 31:07.1
Maggie McGee placed third overall among girls with a time of 14.58.0.
Feb. 24
At the state championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center in Division II, the Lamoille girls’ team found themselves in the middle of the pack, in fifth place after the first day, with a score of 148, just ahead of Woodstock with 145 and far behind BFA-Fairfax with 230.
The boys’ team after day one found themselves in fourth place with a team score of 219, just ahead of Burr and Burton with 208 and behind Harwood with 241.
Alpine skiing
Feb. 28
At the alpine skiing state championships at Burke Mountain in East Burke, the Lamoille girls team found themselves in first after the first day with a team score of 198, just ahead of Burlington with 191.
Boys’ basketball
March 1
No. 5 Mount St. Joseph 65, No. 12 Lamoille 44
The Lamoille boys put up a fight in the DII playdowns, but were no match for No. 5 Mount St. Joseph and fell by 21 points.
Elliot Tilton led Lamoille with 21 points and Gabe Locke put up 10 points.
Mount St. Joseph was led by Andrew Prunty, Owen Traynor and Jake Williams, who each had 13 points. Peter Carlson scored 10.
Feb. 24
Peoples 50, Lamoille 46
