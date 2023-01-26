Here’s how the Lamoille Union basketball teams fared this week.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 24
Lamoille 46, PA 45
In a straight up barn burner between inter-county rivals, the Lady Lancers held of a third-quarter comeback where Peoples Academy took a one-point lead going into the fourth to win the game by the skin of its teeth.
Natalie Royer had 8 of her team-leading 13 points in the fourth, ultimately sealing the victory for Lamoille.
Peoples Academy’s Shelby Wells scored a game high 26 points.
Jan. 21
Lamoille 48, Missisquoi 25
Shaelyn Lefevre had 9 points and 11 rebounds in the win while Alana Crittenden had 7 points, and 10 rebounds. Natalie Royer scored 7 points with 3 assists.
Missisquoi’s Mckenzie Vincent scored 14.
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 20
Thetford 46, Lamoille 28
Jan. 18
Spaulding 78, Lamoille 34
Gabe Locke and Azariah Hungerford had 10 points apiece for the Lancers while Spaulding had four players score in the double digits.
