The winter sports season is getting underway at Lamoille North High School.
Here’s how the Lancers fared to start the season.
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 13
Lamoille 56, Enosburg 44
Both teams went back and forth, going on individual runs that saw Enosburg with a slight lead at halftime. But the Lady Lancer’s 20-8 run in the second half, led by junior Marielle Benoit and fueled by tenacious team defense helped to push the team into a decisive lead, said coach Greg Davis.
Sophomore Evie Pirie led the team 24 points, 8 rebounds and 8 steals. Benoit had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks.
Enosburg’s Gabby Spaulding and Lily Robtoy each posted 12 points.
Lamoille’s home opener against Missisquoi was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16.
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 19
Lamoille 54, U-32 52
Dec. 17
Morse Tournament, Hazen (Championship)
Hazen 64, Lamoille 29
Despite a strong showing earlier in the tournament, Lamoille fell in the championship game to its hosts in a decisive rout.
Lamoille was led by Graden Conger’s 9 points and Gabe Lock’s 8 points.
Hazen saw a balanced scoring effort from Tyler Rivard with 19, Xavier Hill with 10 points, and Brendan Moodie, Jadon Baker and Lincoln Michaud, all with 8 points apiece.
Dec. 14
Morse Tournament, Hazen
Lamoille 53, Williamstown 49
The Lancers were up by as many as 18 points in the second half and held off a late surge by the Blue Devils.
Lamoille was led by Tucker Langlois’ 14 points and Gave Locke’s 13 points.
Williamstown’s Brady Donahue had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 6 steals.
