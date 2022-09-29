Here’s how the Lancers fared this week.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 27
Paine Mountain 4, Lamoille 3
A close loss for the Lancers after they scored three goals in the last four minutes of the game to tie Paine Mountain 3-3, with the last goal scored just before the buzzer sounded.
Emmelia Whittemore started the run with an unassisted goal and assisted on one later. The second came from Zuri McLaughlin. Barrett Freeman created the pressure that led to Ila Rankin’s tying goal at minute 0, according to coach Amy Sparks.
Hannah Johnson played strong defense for all 83 minutes, Sparks said, and goalie Emily Hutchins had her characteristic 15 saves for Lamoille.
Sept. 24
Peoples Academy 4, Lamoille 2
Peoples Academy took an L out of the gate with an own goal off a corner kick from Freeman but roared back in the second half with four goals.
Lamoille got another goal on the board with a cross from Evelyn McAdoo to Rankin.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 24
Lamoille 5, Lyndon 1
The Lancer boys picked up their first win of the season at their homecoming game.
Sept. 21
Peoples 9, Lamoille 0
Goalie Matthew Brosseau had 11 saves.
