Soccer
Sept. 3
Lamoille 6, Lyndon 1
A pair of braces from Logan Freeman and Ila Rankin led the Lancers to a strong kickoff to the fall soccer season Saturday.
Rankin was first on the board, assisted by Ila Campbell at minute 18 before Lyndon Institute scored and the teams went into halftime tied.
The Lamoille ladies wouldn’t let that stand for long, however, as they scored two goals within the first five minutes of the second half.
Freeman and Cassie Boissoneault both scored unassisted goals.
Sophie Hunsberger assisted Emmelia Whittmore’s goal in the 49th minute while Whittmore helped Rankin out on the fifth.
Freeman scored her second and the sixth goal for the team overall on what was described as a “gorgeous” free kick by coach Amy Sparks about 22 yards out for the Lancers’ 6th goal.
Goalie Emily Hutchins had six saves for Lamoille while Hailey Fitchner had one.
