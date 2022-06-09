The Lamoille Lancer’s track and field season ended with some notable high notes while the softball season ended in the playdowns.
Track and field
June 3
Division II Vermont Track and Field championship at Burlington High School
Lamoille runners finished strong at the last meet of the season.
“The season went great. We have a relatively small but strong team,” coach Jeff Beal said. “At states, all the relay teams had strong showings and were fighting to the end for a victory in the boys’ 4x800, girls’ 4x100 and girls’ 4x400.”
Beal said he was “especially proud” of senior Noah Burnham for defending his title in the 110-meter hurdles, where he finished first with a time of 15.80, and said he had made a “massive improvement” from his first year of competition.
Barrett Freeman finished third in the girls’ 100 meters with a time of 13.10.
Elliot Rowe finished fifth in the boys’ 400 meters at 54.38, and Madison Pelletier finished fourth in the girls’ 400 meters with a time of 1:03.41, personal records for both. Beal singled them both out as “athletes to watch in the future.”
Senior Maggie McGee finished second in the girls’ 3,000-meter race with a time of 10:51.89 and fifth in the girls’ 300 meters with 50.19.
“Maggie and Noah’s contributions to the team will be missed next year,” Beal said. “But with some strong younger runners, I look forward to what the team can do next year.”
McGee’s results helped push the team to second place in the girls’ 4x400 relay with a time of 4:20.91. Lamoille also took second in the girls’ 4x100 relay with a time of 53.23 and second in the boys’ 4x800 relay with a time of 8:44.07.
Softball
June 1
No. 7 Spaulding 16, No. 10 Lamoille 0
Lamoille bowed out in the DII playdowns after going scoreless against Spaulding.
