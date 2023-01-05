Both boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Lamoille Union are notching some wins and learning from losses as the basketball season gets underway.
Here’s how the Lancers fared to start the season.
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 29
Lamoille 46, Harwood 24
Junior Marielle Benoit and sophomore Evie Pirie both put up 8 points in this well-rounded victory in which 10 of 12 Lamoille players scored.
Dec. 27
Lake Region 52, Lamoille 38
The Lady Lancers fought an up and down battle against the steady Rangers, pushing hard at the beginning and end but perhaps losing it somewhere in the middle.
The Lancers were led by Benoit, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the game.
Dec. 20
Colchester 56, Lamoille 46
In a competitive game that saw the teams tied 23-23 at halftime, the Lady Lancers kept things competitive. They were up by 4 with just under three minutes left to play when a late run from the Division 1 Colchester team sealed the deal.
The Lancers were led by Benoit, who had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks. Junior Natalie Royer had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Freshman Alana Crittenden had 4 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists. Pirie had 11 points.
Junior Nicole Norton had 19 points and senior Ryleigh Garrow had 18 points to give Colchester the win.
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 21
Lamoille 54, U-32 52
Lamoille took a big lead in the first half but nearly lost it after U-32 surged in the second. Strong defense in the fourth quarter, according to coach Hosea Crittenden, allowed them to hang on to the win.
The Lancers were led by Gabe Locke with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Azariah Hungerford with 12 points and 7 rebounds and Caleb Foy with 6 points and 5 rebounds. Graden Conger put up 6 points and Malcolm Ernst notched 4 points alongside 10 assists.
Caelan Zeilenga led U-32 with 22 points.
