The Lamoille Lancers’ baseball team made a playdown exit, the track and field season wound down and more in this week’s round-up.
Softball
June 1
No. 10 Lamoille (7-8) played at No. 7 Spaulding (9-6) at 4:30 p.m., after press time, in the Division II playdowns.
Baseball
May 31
No. 1 Spaulding 23, No. 16 Lamoille 5
The Lancers exited the first round of the DII playdowns, ending their season.
May 27
Peoples 13, Lamoille 0
Caleb Bezio went 1-for-2 against a Peoples Academy team that saw pitcher Ben Alekson hit a home run, strike out 12, and go 1-for-2 at the plate with 3 RBIs. Jack Lund also went 1-for-2, Augie Leven went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and Alex Lanpher went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
May 26
Harwood 14, Lamoille 11
Girls’ lacrosse
June 1
No. 11 Lamoille (1-12) played No.6 U-32 (8-7) at 4:30 p.m., after press time, in the DII playdowns.
Track and field
May 31
Last Chance Meet at Mt. Mansfield Union High School
Athletes from Lamoille Union and Peoples Academy placed at the final track meet of the regular season.
Peoples’ Grant Schleupner placed fifth in the boys’ 100 meters with 12.83. Lamoille’s Hannah LaRock placed sixth in the girls’ 100 meters with 14.75.
Cooper Shove, Sean McEleney and Gus Veit, all of Peoples, placed fourth, fifth and sixth in the boys’ 200-meter race with times of 26.41, 26.46 and 26.47, respectively. Lamoille’s Logan Freeman placed fifth in the girls’ 200 meters with 30.29.
Shove also placed fifth in the boys’ 400 meters with 58, and Peoples’ Adele Marcoux placed third in the girls’ 400 meters with 1:08.39.
Bobby Jones and Ethan Choularton of Peoples placed fourth and fifth in the boys’ 800 meters with times of 2:16.58 and 2:17.50. Peoples’ Lydia Matson and Abrie Howe placed third and fourth in the girls’ 800 meters with times of 2:47.07 and 2:52.69
Choularton also placed second in the boys’ 1500 meters with 4:40.79.
Peoples’ Bobby Jones came in first in the boys’ 3,000 meters with 10:55.24, while Veit came in first in the 110-meter hurdles with 19.74.
Peoples’ Anika Wagner and Sadie Baranyay placed first and second in the girls’ shotput with distances of 30 meters and 25.01 meters. Peoples’ Hayden Smith placed third in boys’ shotput with 33.08 meters.
Peoples’ Morgan Reeve placed third in girls’ discus with 67.09 meters. Peoples’ Evan Reichelt and Miles Mitchell placed third and fourth in boys’ discus with 96.11 and 96.03 meters.
