The Lamoille girls took one of their three games last week, the boys dropped a game and alpine skiing scores are in from an event earlier in the month.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 15
Lamoille 71, Randolph 18
Hannah LaRock scored 7 points and had the same number of steals. Evie Pirie, Heidi Tinker and Natalie Royer all scored 7 points each.
Feb. 12
Lyndon 57, Lamoille 47
Hannah LaRock led with 11 points for Lamoille and Natalie Royer followed with 8 points.
Lyndon put up a strong effort with Brooke’lyn Robinson scoring 20 points, Emma Renaudette 14 points and 20 rebounds, Olivia Lewis 9 points and Kadienne Whitcomb, 8 points.
Feb. 10
Harwood-46, Lamoille-38
Natalie Royer put up 15 points, but the team couldn’t quite match Harwood once it got rolling.
Emma Ravelin scored 10 points, Quinn Nelson scored 8 points and notched 10 rebounds along with three blocks and Jill Rundle scored 8 points for Harwood.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 11
Harwood-53, Lamoille-39
The Lamoille boys put up a good effort, but Harwood ultimately won the day.
Alpine skiing
Jan. 31
Rice Slopeside Cup (slalom) at Cochran’s Ski Area
The Lamoille girls team scored 82 points for fourth place in the competition.
The Lamoille boys team scored 71 points for third place.
Cara Cagliardi of Mount Mansfield Union came in first among girls with a time of 1:06.72, followed by Blythe Fitch-O'Leary of Rice with 1:06.97 in second, Anika Wagner of Stowe High School with 1:10.16 in third, Kendall McLeod of Lamoille Union with 1:10.70 in fourth, Charlotte Steven of Stowe with 1:10.75 in fifth, Lucy Andrus of Stowe with 1:11.64 in sixth and Lucia Lovell with 1:12.35 of Stowe in seventh.
Rex Jewell of South Burlington finished with a time of 1:01.66 for first among the boys, Cyrus Goetze of Mount Mansfield Union with 1:03.25 for second and Eben Clifford of Mount Mansfield with 1:03.82 for third.
Rounding out the end of the boys’ finishes were Stokley Puleio of Lamoille Union finished with a time of 1:06.99 for eighth, JP Marhefka of Stowe High School finished with a time of 1:07.10 and Finn Murphy of Stowe finished with 1:09.14 for tenth.
