Here’s how the Lancers fared in softball, baseball and track and field this week.
Softball
May 12
Lake Region 18, Lamoille 2
The Lancers stand with a 3-5 record this season.
Baseball
May 14
Lamoille-21, Randolph-6
Track & Field
May 16
Burlington High School Invitational
The Lancers competed against a slew of other schools on Monday at Burlington High School.
Noah Burnham placed second in the boys’ 100-meter hurdles race finals with a time of 16.26.
The Lamoille boys placed fourth in the 4x800 relay race with a time of 9:21.62.
May 11
St. Johnsbury tri-meet
The Lancers placed well at the track and field meet at St. Johnsbury Academy last week.
Maggie McGee came in first in the girls’ 1500-meter race with a time of 5:12.1, third in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles race with a time of 17.9 and fourth in the girls’ 300 meters with 53.9.
Hannah LaRock placed fifth in the girls’ 100 meters with a time of 14.6. Konner Lafountain came in fifth in the boys’ 100 meters with a time of 12.8.
Logan Freeman placed third in the girls’ 200 meters with a time of 30.5. Elliot Rowe placed fourth in the boys’ 200-meter race with a time of 25.5, followed in fifth place by Lafountain with a time of 26.4.
Kaylee White and Ada Moore placed second and third in the girls’ 400-meter race with times of 1:09.2 and 1:09.3, respectively. Rowe placed third in the boys’ 400 meters with 55.6.
Adam Gawrys placed third in the boys’ 800-meter race with a time of 2:20 and second in the triple jump competition with 10.68.
Matrix Gwozdz placed third in the boys’ javelin throw with 26.13 meters. Hannah Allen placed third in the girls’ javelin at 18.88 meters.
Lamoille placed second in the girls’ 4x400 relay race with a time of 4:24.9 and fourth in the boys’ 4x400 relay race with a time of 4:02.1.
