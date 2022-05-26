Here’s how the Lancers fared in softball, baseball and girls’ lacrosse this week.

Softball

May 20

Lamoille 14, BFA-Fairfax 6

Senior Olivia Demag went 5-5 with two doubles, seven stolen bases and three RBIs. Sophomore Evelyn McAdoo had 10 strikeouts, six stolen bases and went 4-5.

Baseball

May 18

North Country 22, Lamoille 7

Girls’ lacrosse

May 20

Colchester 9, Lamoille 7

