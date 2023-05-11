After a few weeks of rain delay for many sports, athletes got back out on their respective fields, or sometimes tracks, last week.
Here’s how the Lancers fared
May 9
Harwood 18, Lamoille 1
Harwood led 11-0 at halftime and never looked back. Lindsey Boyden scored 5 goals to lead the winning team.
May 5
Rice 16, Lamoille 10
Junior Emma LaRock had 4 goals and Olivia Alexander and Marielle Benoit had 2 goals apiece while Ila Campbell and Gianna Bredile each scored a goal of their own in the loss.
Rice’s Maddy Shaw led with 10 goals.
May 9
Richford 26, Lamoille 2
May 9
Montpelier 10, Lamoille 0
May 4
Thetford 9, Lamoille 7
May 9
Bellows Free Academy
Lucien Padulo and Parker Bartlett placed fourth and fifth in the boys’ 100-meter race with times of 12.92 and 13.01, respectively. Elijah Sullivan placed ninth in the race with a time of 13.31.
Ruby Kontos placed eighth in the girls’ 100 meters with a time of 15.29.
Hugh Johnson took first in the boys’ 200 meters with a time of 24.67, followed by Elliot Rowe in second with a time of 24.90 and Mason Porter in third with a time of 26.22. Rowe took first in the boys’ 400 meters with a time of 55.18 and Johnson took second with a time of 55.84.
Madison Pelletier placed fourth in the girls’ 200 meters with a time of 31.54, followed by Jade Deuso in fifth with a time of 31.60 and Leah Jourdan in sixth with a time of 31.64. Anna Gale took first in the girls’ 400 meters with a time of 1:10.16, followed by Jourdan in second with a time of 1:10.42.
Marley Begins took first in boys’ discus with 26.55 meters, while Maya Frost won the girls’ shot put with a distance of 26’2.
May 6
Twilight South Burlington Track & Field Invitational
Pelletier placed 10th in the girls’ 200-meter race with a time of 28.90.
Rowe placed eighth in the boys’ 400 meters with a time of 55.37 and Johnson placed 10th with a time of 55.94.
