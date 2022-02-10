The boys’ basketball team had a strong win and a tough loss, while the girls’ basketball team dropped a close one despite another strong performance from a crop of talented freshman.
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 5
Williamstown 63, Lamoille 43
Williamstown led by 10 at halftime and never looked back.
Gabe Lock scored 17 points for Lamoille. Thomas Parrott lead Williamstown with 16 points.
Feb. 2
Lamoille 61, Lyndon 50
Lamoille closed the first half with a slight lead and was able to fend off a surging Lyndon in the second half with patient half court deliberation and key late-game free throws, according to coach Hosea Crittenden.
Jackson Stanton led the Lancers to a solid victory over Lyndon with 15 points and 6 assists, followed by Liam Dearborn with 12 points and Eliott Tilton with 10 points and 6 rebounds.
Evan Sanborn led Lyndon with 18 points followed by Chevy Bandy’s 11 points and Bavin Willaim’s 8 points.
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 5
U-32 38, Lamoille 33
Evie Pirie scored 16 points for Lamoille, but U-32 scored the winning margin, led by Mindy Laquerre with 9 points.
