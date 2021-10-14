The Lamoille girls’ soccer team put up another strong win against BFA-Fairfax to go up 6-4 in the season with four more games to play before the playoffs.
Oct. 11
Lamoille 2, BFA Fairfax 0
Lamoille took the lead a little more than halfway through the first half, according to coach Amy Sparks, on a strong clearance by Grace Kirk that played Phoebe Loomis behind the back line of BFA and led to a goal.
Both teams came out playing high pressure in the second half, but Lamoille scored again when Loomis played a nice pass to Ren Cota, who then passed it back to Loomis to put it in. Lamoille’s strong defense was led by Kaylee White, Grace Kirk and Essie Loomis with goalie Emily Hutchins recording four key saves.
Lamoille played U-32 Wednesday on the road after press time.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 12
Montpelier 4, Lamoille 0
The Lamoille boys’ soccer team suffered a tough loss as the team continues to develop while leaving it all on the field.
Despite the team going scoreless, Lamoille goalie Hayden Cheever recorded 12 saves.
Aidan Quinn, Ben Collier, Ronnie Riby-Williams and Clayton Foster all scored for Montpelier off assists from Quinn, Brooks Duprey, Tyler Thomas and Josiah Phillips.
