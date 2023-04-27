Here’s how the Lancers fared this week.

Baseball

Brady Maher

The Lamoille Lancers fell in a close one to the Harwood Highlanders, 11-8, on April 18. Brady Maher pitched.
Stokely Puleio

Lamoille’s Stokely Puleio applies the tag just in time as a Harwood player slides into the base.

On April 20, the Lancers fell to the Milton Yellow Jackets, 15-0. Milton scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.