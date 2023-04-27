Here’s how the Lancers fared this week.
LUHS varsity roundup
Aaron Calvin
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former snack bar owner accused of burning his rental home
- Alleged shooter arrested without incident after three-day manhunt; arraignment tomorrow
- State’s attorney: former Stowe police officer ‘untruthful’
- Stowe lays out big to-do list
- Stowe Theatre Guild cancels season
- Morristown voters effectively end town meetings
- Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics, April 7-13
- Dutch Mill Diner gets new owner
- Lamoille County Court report, weeks of April 3-10
- Vermont State University president suddenly resigns
Images
Videos
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.