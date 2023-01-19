Girls’ basketball
Jan. 14
Thetford 60, Lamoille 31
What can a team do when the opponent comes out red hot and shoots a whopping 76 percent from the field? Trying your best is perhaps the only answer.
The Lady Lancers fought back after scoring just 4 points to Thetford’s 26 in the first quarter, but ultimately the first quarter deficit was too great to surmount.
Evie Pirie had 8 points and Elise Small scored 7. Shaelyn Lefevre had 9 boards and Hailey Fichtner had 2 assists. Ava Clark and Marielle Venoit both had 2 steals apiece.
Jan. 10
Lyndon 36, Lamoille 32
Despite a slow start, the Lady Lancers kept themselves in this good old-fashioned rock fight until the very end, when Lyndon was able to pull ahead for the lead.
Pirie led the team with 8 points while Alana Crittenden grabbed 16 boards along with 4 assists and 3 steals.
The Lady Lancers host a Flannel/Plaid night on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. for their contest against Spaulding. Come out and support the Lady Lancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.