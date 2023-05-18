The spring sports season proceeds apace with an exciting route for the Lancers baseball team against Randolph.
Here’s how the Lancers fared this week:
Here's how the Lancers fared this week:
Here’s how the Lancers fared this week:
May 11
Lake Region 16, Lamoille 4
The Lancers’ Miriya Bidwell had two hits and an RBI in the loss, and Ava Chauvin and Jenna Whitehall each had a double and an RBI.
Lake Region was led by Mariah Bacon, who went 4-for-4 with 6 RBIs.
May 13
Lamoille 20, Randolph 3
Lamoille was led in the astounding victory by pitcher Brady Mahar, who pitched the whole game, and had 3 hits, 10 strikeouts and 3 walks. Matt Brosseau went 2-for-2 and had a double. Stokely Puleio went 2-for-4 and Daniel Mlcuch hit a triple.
May 11
Lake Region 13, Lamoille 6
May 16
Lyndon Institute
Hugh Johnson took first in the boys’ 400 meters with a time of 55.39, followed by Issac Stebbins in fourth with a time of 1:01.15 and Dan Osborne in fifth with a time of 1:02.88.
Ila Rankin took fourth in the girls’ 400-meter race with a time of 1:09.14 and Leah Jourdan had a time of 1:10.08.
Elliot Rowe took first in the boys’ 800 meters with a time of 2:13.53. Mason Porter placed third with a time of 2:14.64, and Zeb Whitlock placed fifth with a time of 2:31.66.
Madison Pelletier placed second in the girls’ 800 meters with a time of 2:44.34 and Jourdan followed in third with a time of 2:45.34 with Winter Deslaurier in 2:52.90.
Stebbins placed fourth in the boys’ 1800-meter race with a time of 5:01.60.
Ada Moore won the girls’ 1500-meter race with a time of 5:38.79.
The boys placed first in the 4x400 relay race with a time of 3:47.05, and the 4x800 relay race with a time of 10:20.27.
Marley Begins placed second in the boys’ shot put with a distance of 9.76 meters and placed fourth in boys’ discus with 25.48 meters.
Matrix Gwozdz placed second in boys’ javelin with 33.23.
