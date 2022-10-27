Both boys’ and girls’ soccer teams bowed out in the playdowns this week, marking an end to both seasons, but the BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille football team heads into the Division II playoffs this weekend as second seed.
Here’s how the Lancers fared this week.
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 25
North County 6, Lamoille 1
The Lancers’ season ended in a game against North Country Union. Ada Moore scored the team’s lone goal off an assist from senior Barrett Freeman. Goalie Emily Hutchins had eight saves.
Oct. 21
Montpelier 6, Lamoille 1
Freeman had a goal with an assist from Addie Spanier in the last home game of the season for the Lancers. Hutchins had 10 saves.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 25
Montpelier 7, Lamoille 0
Lamoille exited the playoffs in the playdown round. Matthew Brosseau had 9 saves in the match.
Oct. 22
Spaulding 3, Lamoille 0
Football
Oct. 22
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 40, Rice 8
Cooper Harvey had 153 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Shaun Gibson had 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus a 20-yard touchdown reception. Daniel Mlcuch threw a touchdown pass.
Fairfax/Lamoille already had a 21-0 lead at halftime.
After a stellar season, the No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (6-1) will face No. 7 Otter Valley (4-4) at 1 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 29.
