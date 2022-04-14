Girls’ lacrosse
April 9
Milton-14, Lamoille-13
A back-and-forth battle until the end, a matchup between Lamoille Union and Milton remained tied with a few minutes left in regulation. Milton got the draw and scored to put them over the top, according to Jessy Allen, the Lamoille lacrosse coach.
Lamoille’s Renny Cota led with five goals, Phoebe Loomis had four and two assists and Emma Larock notched two goals and six draw controls. Marielle Benoit and Lila Brindle each had a goal apiece and goalie Kayla Turner had 22 saves.
Milton was led by Kelsi Pratt with three goals and three assists. Halle Christian, Sarah Bokelberg, Taylor Karpinksi and Erin Boyd had two goals apiece. Leah Boyd and Addis Trahan scored a goal and made an assist each. Ava Dallamura also scored.
Goalies Autumn King notched seven saves and Mei-Ling Correll made five.
