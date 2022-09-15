Lamoille girls’ soccer hit a snag after their strong season opener while the boys faced a tough schedule to start.
The Bellows Free Academy-Lamoille football team split their two opening bouts.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 9
North County 6, Lamoille 0
The Lancers went scoreless against North Country Union High School despite 19 saves from goalie Emily Hutchins.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 2
Enosburg 7, Lamoille 0
Sept. 9
Stowe 11, Lamoille 0
The Lancers boys’ soccer team is young this season with three freshmen in starting roles and has been scrapping right out of the gate in tough games that included last year’s Division III champion and a perennially strong neighboring team.
The final scores don’t tell the whole story, said coach Peter Rossi, and he lauded his team’s effort.
Football
Sept. 3
Windsor 40, BFA-Lamoille 33
Sept. 9
BFA-Lamoille 42, Springfield 18
