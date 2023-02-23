Playoffs and state championships are already here.
How’s teams finished up the regular season as they head into the playoffs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Occasional snow showers. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Occasional snow showers. Low 9F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 7:23 pm
Playoffs and state championships are already here.
How’s teams finished up the regular season as they head into the playoffs.
The No. 7 Lamoille Lady Lancers hosted the No. 10 Missisquoi Valley Thunderbirds at Lamoille Union Wednesday night in the opening round of the Division II playoffs, after this paper went to print.
Results will be provided in next week’s paper.
Feb. 16
Lamoille 34, U-32 25
Junior Emma LaRock took on the main task of guarding Clara Wilson, according to Coach Greg Davis, who scored 25 points in their first matchup. This time, Wilson was held to just four points and the entire team scored as much as she did in these teams’ first go around.
Sophomore Evie Pirie, Marielle Benoit, Elise Smalls and pretty much the entire team contributed on defense and kept up the pace to end the regular season with a strong win as they headed into the postseason.
Feb. 14
Lamoille 40, Randolph 36
The Lady Lancers pulled off a close four-point win in a tough game. Down by two points in the fourth, Davis described with elation seeing junior Elise Small take the ball right to hoop for a layup and a tie game. Big free throws from freshman Alana Crittenden sealed the deal.
Feb. 20
Randolph 42, Lamoille 38
Feb. 15
Hazen 63, Lamoille 52
Gabe Locke had 14 points and Malcolm Ernst had 12 points in the loss. Hazen was led by Tyler Rivard with 30 points and 18 rebounds, and Brandan Moodie with 12 points.
Feb. 15
U-32 Middle & High School
The Lamoille high school Nordic skiing team competed in the 6k on a slushy day during a winter thaw last week. The boys placed 3rd out of 8 teams, while girls placed fifth.
Sophomore Zeb Whitlock took 5th place with a time of 19:52. Mason Porter, Ethan Rossi, Ben Gale and Thomas Sullivan all placed in the top 30. Among the girls, senior Mae Searles placed 12th with a time of 23:28. Freshman Leah Jourdan was 20th. Lily Walsh, Natalie Start, and Ruby Kontos placed 31st, 38th and 45th respectively.
In the final middle school race of the season, eighth grader Livia Padulo finished the 3k race in 36th with a time of 14:11, and Ryker Atwood was 55th in 15:13, according to Coach Clare Salerno.
Feb. 18
State championships at Vergennes Union H.S.
The Lamoille dance team placed second behind Mount Mansfield and ahead of North Country in the jazz category. Mount Mansfield placed first in the hip-hop category and South Burlington placed first in the pom category.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.