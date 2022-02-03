Both girls’ and boys’ basketball teams fared well in the last week as the season heads into February. Lamoille students also competed in a Nordic skiing competition at U-32.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 29
Lamoille 76, Stowe 23
The Lamoille girls’ 11 made 3-pointers and 20 assists against Stowe’s 28 turnovers, was quite enough to win them the day.
Freshman Evie Pirie led with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals. Emily Hutchins followed with 14, and both Marissa French and Emma LaRock scored 6 points, to which LaRock added 5 rebounds and 6 assists.
Bria Lehman led Stowe with 9 points.
Lamoille’s scheduled hosting of Lyndon Institute on Tuesday evening after a threat canceled school for the day.
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 28
Lamoille 62, Lake Region 44
Lamoille led by 8 points at the half and never looked back as a strong third and fourth quarters put them over the top.
Liam Dearborn led Lamoille in this rousing win over Lake Region with 15 points, followed closely by Eliott Tilton with 13 points and 6 rebounds.
Tyler Clark notched 11 points and 7 rebounds, Cable Lock scored 10 points and Jackson Stanton scored 9 points with 11 assists.
Carter Montgomery led Lake Region with 15 points, David Piers put up 11 points and Connor Ullrich 8 points.
Nordic skiing
Lamoille finished in the middle of the pack at a Nordic event at U-32 Jan. 29 with 57 team points.
Hugh Johnson finished in 12th place with a time of 16:11:33 with George Sullivan right behind him with a time of 16:15:80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.